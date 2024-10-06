TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 49,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,423,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in TG Therapeutics by 34.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $22.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.65 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.80. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

