Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.67.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $133.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $146.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after buying an additional 1,547,043 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $6,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,048,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,207,683,000 after purchasing an additional 187,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 338,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 38,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 393,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,902,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

