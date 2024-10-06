Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.52.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total value of $51,686.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,220.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 36,819 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $174,522.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,748.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 15,113 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $51,686.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,220.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,016 shares of company stock valued at $722,587 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,836.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

