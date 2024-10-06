Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Buys 63,239 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 900.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,239 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,181,244,000 after buying an additional 1,303,462 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,488,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,957 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,963,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,362,816,000 after acquiring an additional 83,846 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,992,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,966,730,000 after purchasing an additional 983,328 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $2,835,737,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $4.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.64. 17,941,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,198,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.17 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock valued at $52,950,238. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

