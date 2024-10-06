Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Bridgeline Digital Price Performance
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 84.86% and a negative net margin of 62.72%. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Recommended Stories
