Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.

Perficient Stock Performance

Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient

About Perficient

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Perficient by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,613 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Perficient by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,786 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.