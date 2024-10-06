Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock.
Perficient Stock Performance
Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63.
Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.58 million. Perficient had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 18.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perficient
About Perficient
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Perficient
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.