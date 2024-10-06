StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 12.9 %
NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.55.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
