StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Trading Up 12.9 %

NASDAQ CMCT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.55.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Free Report ) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

