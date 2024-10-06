Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the first quarter worth approximately $2,488,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,562,000. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

Featured Articles

