Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Global Indemnity Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of GBLI stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.43.
Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $108.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Indemnity Group
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.