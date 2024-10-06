Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives $7.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOS. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 32.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $1,924,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 257,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 34.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,976,000 after purchasing an additional 606,195 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

