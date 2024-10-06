Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $23.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.
LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 119.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LQDA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $766.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.
Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).
