Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives $23.14 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Liquidia from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, August 19th.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,914,234.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $100,904.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,261,217.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,422 shares of company stock worth $256,998. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patient Square Capital LP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the first quarter valued at about $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth about $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after acquiring an additional 698,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 119.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 230,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 125,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDA opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $766.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 183.57% and a negative net margin of 755.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

