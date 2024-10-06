Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Target Price at $94.67

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSN. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parsons from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Parsons from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $68.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsons by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Parsons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $106.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. Parsons has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 592.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.18. Parsons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

