Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $83.86 and last traded at $82.50, with a volume of 76951 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.43.

The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $342.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.31 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

Apogee Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,877.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Apogee Enterprises by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 22.7 %

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.29.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

