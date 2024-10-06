Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.44 and last traded at $69.08, with a volume of 1783836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.63.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 28.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

