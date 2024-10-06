Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.78 and last traded at $114.78, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.19.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
