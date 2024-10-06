Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.78 and last traded at $114.78, with a volume of 213 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.19.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 205.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

