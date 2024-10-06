Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $148.35 and last traded at $147.49, with a volume of 3401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.20 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,109 shares in the company, valued at $18,274,749.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 1,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $248,640.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,283.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Rodino sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total transaction of $2,627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,274,749.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,411 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,915. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patrick Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,325,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,889,000 after buying an additional 221,904 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,460,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 10.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 276,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 146,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after purchasing an additional 22,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 92,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

