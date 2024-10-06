First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 58532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.
The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
