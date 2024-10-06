First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $59.62 and last traded at $59.59, with a volume of 58532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.87.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1912 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 59,586 shares during the period. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.8% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,844,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.