H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.46 and last traded at $41.88, with a volume of 134670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.42.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of H World Group from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). H World Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $839.89 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that H World Group Limited will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of H World Group by 192.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,689,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,188,000 after buying an additional 3,744,106 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 80.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,500,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 669,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,803,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,778,000 after acquiring an additional 659,914 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of H World Group by 724.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 570,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 501,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 831,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,191,000 after purchasing an additional 387,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

