Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Up 8.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.11). Approximately 881,349 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 403,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.35 ($0.10).
Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £23.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.
About Clean Power Hydrogen
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
