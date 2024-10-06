Tern (LON:TERN) Shares Up 14.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) shot up 14.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). 1,186,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,814,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

Tern Stock Up 10.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of £6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About Tern

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence (“AI”), Machine Learning (“ML”), Virtual/Augmented Reality (“VR/AR”) and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

