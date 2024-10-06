Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 14.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report) traded down 14.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). 3,693,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,772,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.70 ($0.06).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 17.50 ($0.23) target price on shares of Agronomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.
Agronomics Price Performance
Agronomics Company Profile
Agronomics Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth, seed/startup, early venture and growth capital investments. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.
