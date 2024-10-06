UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Trading Up 16.7% – Here’s Why

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 978,302,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 228,701,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

UK Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.04.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It holds interest in the Loxley, Horse Hill, Horndean, Avington, Broadford Bridge, and Portland gas storage fields in the United Kingdom; and Basur-Resan field in Turkey. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

