Braveheart Investment Group (LON:BRH) Stock Price Down 8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Braveheart Investment Group plc (LON:BRH – Get Free Report) dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 110,478 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 93,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.35 ($0.06).

Braveheart Investment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 17.75 and a quick ratio of 18.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.19.

Braveheart Investment Group Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in loan, mezzanine, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, buyout in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in materials, industrials, commercial and professional services, consumer discretionary, consumer services, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, media, and entertainment etc.

