Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.76, with a volume of 143108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

PAYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Payoneer Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $239.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Payoneer Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Payoneer Global news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 446,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $2,453,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,122,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,673,315.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 150,000 shares of Payoneer Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,809,674 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,395.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,007,005 shares of company stock worth $5,710,192 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Natixis bought a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $3,106,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $986,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 131.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 358,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 203,943 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,417,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 645,887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

