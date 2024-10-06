Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 812.11 ($10.86) and last traded at GBX 809.40 ($10.83), with a volume of 18901379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 797.40 ($10.67).

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.71) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($13.38) to GBX 1,020 ($13.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 979.67 ($13.10).

The company has a market cap of £20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 753.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 730.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,823.53%.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

