Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.10 and last traded at $38.56, with a volume of 50110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Golar LNG Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.87.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 32.0% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,303,000 after purchasing an additional 870,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,732,655 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,319,000 after purchasing an additional 605,499 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,500,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,045,000 after purchasing an additional 63,180 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after purchasing an additional 72,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 433,299 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

