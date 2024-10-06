Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Trading Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,177,747 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 21,195,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of £510,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, commercial partners, and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company provides Commune.ly, a community intelligence platform that allows brands to harness the power of user-generated content & online communities; Athlos, a competitive gaming platform embedded within apps and community websites; and Manifold, a technology platform used to power the next generation of digital publishing.

