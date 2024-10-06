Mobile Tornado Group (LON:MBT) Shares Up 20% – Here’s What Happened

Mobile Tornado Group plc (LON:MBT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Approximately 166,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 339,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.25 ($0.02).
Mobile Tornado Group Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.47. The stock has a market cap of £5.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.73.
About Mobile Tornado Group
Mobile Tornado Group plc provides instant communication mobile applications in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers Push-to-Talk solution (PTT) that provides one-to-one calls or broadcast to a large group with a single push of a button; and PTT Mobile Device Management provides secure communications, and prevents end-users from changing device configuration, or change device settings.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mobile Tornado Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Tornado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Tornado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.