Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading 10.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). Approximately 58,589,758 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 57,523,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

About Red Rock Resources

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.