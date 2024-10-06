Reviewing NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) & Centuri (NYSE:CTRI)

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) and Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of NextDecade shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of NextDecade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextDecade and Centuri’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade N/A -57.46% -15.04% Centuri N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade N/A N/A -$162.26 million N/A N/A Centuri $2.64 billion 0.53 -$186.18 million N/A N/A

This table compares NextDecade and Centuri”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextDecade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centuri.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NextDecade and Centuri, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centuri 1 3 2 2 2.63

NextDecade presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.00%. Centuri has a consensus price target of $20.60, indicating a potential upside of 29.32%. Given NextDecade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NextDecade is more favorable than Centuri.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure. Its customers include electric, gas, and combination utility companies, as well as serves end markets, such as renewable energy and 5G datacom. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.

