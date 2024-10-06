Financial Analysis: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) & Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amplify Energy and Parex Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00 Parex Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.04%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Parex Resources.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 8.95% 7.40% 3.86% Parex Resources N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amplify Energy and Parex Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amplify Energy and Parex Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $311.56 million 0.90 $392.75 million $0.73 9.71 Parex Resources N/A N/A N/A $0.46 21.17

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Parex Resources. Amplify Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Parex Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Parex Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Amplify Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amplify Energy beats Parex Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Parex Resources

(Get Free Report)

Parex Resources Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.