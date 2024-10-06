Financial Survey: Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) vs. CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) and Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 244.78%. Given Ashford Hospitality Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford Hospitality Trust is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

41.0% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ashford Hospitality Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties 5.66% 9.16% 1.23% Ashford Hospitality Trust 2.25% -10.52% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Ashford Hospitality Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A Ashford Hospitality Trust $1.28 billion 0.02 -$178.49 million ($3.17) -0.23

CBL & Associates Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Ashford Hospitality Trust on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

