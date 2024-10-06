Brokerages Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $29.40

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BMEA. Barclays increased their price target on Biomea Fusion from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Rodman & Renshaw raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $15.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $21.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Biomea Fusion from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

BMEA stock opened at $10.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $376.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of -0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03). Research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J.M. Hitchcock bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $100,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,900. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Biomea Fusion by 39.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

