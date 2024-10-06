Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Receives $27.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at $933,250.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Christine Ring sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $128,044.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at $546,680.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $70,443.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,250.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,815 shares of company stock worth $1,424,931. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,778,000. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.7% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,483,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,497 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,177,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,410,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,136 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRIX opened at $22.20 on Thursday. Nurix Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

