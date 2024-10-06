CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives $58.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSGS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

CSGS opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.31. CSG Systems International has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $55.64.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the first quarter worth about $233,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

