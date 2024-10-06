Analysts Set Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT at $8.29

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on VTYX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VTYX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTYX opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.35. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $148.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.36.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.