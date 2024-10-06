CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives $255.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. Barclays dropped their target price on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $221.69 on Thursday. CDW has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $263.37. The company has a market capitalization of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.96%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,812.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,090,530. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CDW by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 65,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in CDW by 6.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 14.1% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in CDW by 825.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

