Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) Receives $60.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBPH. Truist Financial started coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

In other Longboard Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Randall Kaye sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $578,844.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,361.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Featured Articles

