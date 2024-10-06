Contrasting Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Victory Capital and Blue Owl Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 3 5 0 2.44 Blue Owl Capital 0 4 8 0 2.67

Victory Capital currently has a consensus price target of $53.78, suggesting a potential downside of 6.60%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus price target of $20.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Victory Capital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 27.87% 29.74% 12.65% Blue Owl Capital 4.64% 19.15% 11.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Victory Capital and Blue Owl Capital”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $850.96 million 4.38 $213.16 million $3.26 17.66 Blue Owl Capital $1.99 billion 15.02 $54.34 million $0.12 174.00

Victory Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Owl Capital. Victory Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Owl Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Victory Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Victory Capital pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital pays out 600.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk & Volatility

Victory Capital has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Owl Capital has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.7% of Victory Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Victory Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital beats Victory Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds; and a 529 Education Savings Plan. The company also offers strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts through wrap account programs, Collective Investment Trusts, and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants. It offers its solutions through permanent capital vehicles, as well as long-dated private funds. Blue Owl Capital Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

