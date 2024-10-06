Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) Financial Contrast

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Eldorado Gold has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eldorado Gold 15.67% 5.82% 4.09% Osisko Development -831.24% -6.20% -4.65%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eldorado Gold $1.10 billion 3.21 $104.63 million $0.57 30.33 Osisko Development $21.73 million 8.29 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.46

This table compares Eldorado Gold and Osisko Development”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eldorado Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eldorado Gold and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eldorado Gold 0 4 1 0 2.20 Osisko Development 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus price target of $19.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.06%. Given Eldorado Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Osisko Development on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

