Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $133.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.11.
IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $147.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $147.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.60.
Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.
