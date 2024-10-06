Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives $133.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.11.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 47,674 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 102,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 39,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,564 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $147.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $147.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.60.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.