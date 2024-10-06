Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Receives $102.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRT shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.7% during the second quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT stock opened at $105.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 101.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv has a one year low of $34.60 and a one year high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

About Vertiv

(Get Free Report

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.