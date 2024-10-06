Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $18.00

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

MAG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $14.96 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.14.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in MAG Silver by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 44,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

