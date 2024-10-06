Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price at C$22.23

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Killam Apartment REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Ventum Financial upped their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.05, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of C$15.36 and a 1-year high of C$21.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0583 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

