Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives $95.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.00.

WK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Workiva alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

Workiva Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WK opened at $79.73 on Thursday. Workiva has a twelve month low of $65.47 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Workiva will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,570.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WK. Quarry LP raised its stake in Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Workiva by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.