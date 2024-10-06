Brokerages Set Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Target Price at $19.38

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $36,374,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 9.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,948,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,732 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $11,431,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,992,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

EGO opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.88. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

