Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) PT at $14.57

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 111,150.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 186.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

