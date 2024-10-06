Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMDGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

AFMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, September 6th. Laidlaw raised their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affimed

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 571,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Affimed during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the second quarter worth $54,000. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

