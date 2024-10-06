Brokerages Set Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Target Price at $20.00

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
AFMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affimed in a report on Friday, September 6th. Laidlaw raised their target price on Affimed from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Monday, September 9th.
Shares of Affimed stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97.
Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 2,922.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.
