Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87,593 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.2% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,310,000 after acquiring an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,531,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,494. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

