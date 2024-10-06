Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 3.0% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.73 on Friday, hitting $487.32. 30,744,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,685,844. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average of $461.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

