Seneca House Advisors Buys 116 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $124.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,759,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,859,965. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $492.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

